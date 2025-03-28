The Manipur police launched a series of security operations on March 27, leading to the arrest of four active militants belonging to different proscribed groups.

The personnel arrested one active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) in connection with extortion activities from the general public and Brick field of Thinungei Makha Leikai, Bishnupur.

From the individual, identified as Leishangthem Hiran Singh (40), of Koutruk Ching Leikai, Maibam Chingmang, the police seized a mobile phone and a Jio SIM card.

On the same day, police forces arrested one active member of KCP-PSC (Politburo Standing Committee) group from Sawombung Pourabi Road near FCI Godown, Imphal East district. The individual was identified as Likmabam Amujao Meitei (27), a resident of Keibi Awang Leikai, Imphal East.

Two suspected KCP (Taibanganba) cadres, identified as Loitongbam Boyai Singh (45) of Wangoo Ahallup Mayai Leikai, and Khumanthem Dhanabir Singh (28) of Churachandpur were arrested from Langthabal Khunou area, in Thoubal district.

On the same day, security forces dismantled one bunker and burnt down the remnants to ashes at Ponlen under Kangchup-PS, Kangpokpi district.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the operation, the following items were recovered: Two of SLR with two Magazines loaded with 20 rounds, 02 nos. of INSAS Rifle with 02 Magazines loaded with 20 rounds, two SMG Carbine without Magazine, eight BP Plate, seven BP Vest, 23 Camouflage Pant, 20 Camouflage Shirt, Camouflage Cap and 22 Tactical waist Belt from Langol Housing Complex Quarter No. TA/42 (which is a vacant quarter) under Lamphel-PS, Imphal West district.



Other items included one 303 Rifle, one .303 Magazine, 16.303 Ammunition, one 12 12-bore cartridge, three Charger clips and one Pull-through from the Hill range of the Haotak Awang Leikai area under Kumbi-PS, Bishnupur District. Three INSAS rifles, two SLR, three INSAS magazines, two SLR magazines, and four rifle ceilings were seized from Chingdong Leikai, Jiribam district.



