Manipur Police arrested four cadres of the underground outfit UNLF (P) and one cadre of the proscribed group KCP (TAIBANGNGANBA) in two separate incidents on July 26 and 27, 2024, respectively.

The four UNLF (P) members were apprehended from Chingmeirong in Imphal West District. They have been identified as Thounaojam Gopen Singh (34), Naorem Ningthouremba (25), Arambam Tom Meitei (35), and Laishram Doshnikumar (28). The individuals are accused of involvement in a firing incident, assaulting civilians, and outraging the modesty of a woman. They have been remanded into police custody for eight days for further investigation.

In a related development, on July 27, Manipur Police nabbed an active cadre of the KCP (TAIBANGNGANBA) from Tejpur IVR in Kakching District. The individual, identified as Heikrujam Somorjit Singh, also known as Ningthou (30), is alleged to have engaged in extortion activities targeting the general public.