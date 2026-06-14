Manipur police arrest four, detain three in heroin, cocaine and liquor seizures

Manipur Police seized 26 soap cases containing suspected heroin from a Tata Gold Sumo during an operation at Tronglaobi Makha Leikai under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district on June 13.

Two persons travelling in the vehicle — identified as 22-year-old Bicky Munda of Charhajare village in Motbung, Senapati district, and a juvenile from Hungpung village in Ukhrul district — were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

In a separate anti-narcotics drive on 12 June, police arrested two individuals from different parts of Imphal West district and recovered cocaine from their possession.

Sukham Rozar (25) of Sagolband Sayang Pukhri Mapal was arrested near Nitayainanda Mandir on RIMS Road with 4.6 grams of cocaine. In another operation, Mutum Giriraj, also known as Pakpa (29), of Sagolband Meino Leirak was arrested from his locality and found carrying 18.6 grams of cocaine.

Meanwhile, police intercepted a Mahindra Bolero at Khabam Lamkhai in Imphal East district and detained three occupants after recovering 215 litres of DIC liquor from the vehicle.

The detainees were identified as driver Moirangthem Abinash Singh (27), Wahengbam Ichanmacha (46) and Thangjam Sumati Devi (49). The vehicle, seized liquor and the detained individuals were subsequently handed over to the Excise Department for further action.

The operations form part of ongoing enforcement efforts against drug trafficking and the illegal transportation of liquor in the state.