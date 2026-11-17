Manipur Police arrest four for extorting money from vegetable transporters in Bishnupur
Manipur Police arrested four men for allegedly extorting money from vegetable transporters in Bishnupur. Officers recovered the allegedly extorted money and seized a car and four mobile phones.
- The alleged incident occurred on November 15 near Ngangkhalawai Power Station
- Police made the arrests the following day under Moirang police jurisdiction
- The accused are aged between 20 and 27 years, police said
Manipur Police have arrested four persons for allegedly extorting money from vehicles transporting vegetables near Ngangkhalawai Power Station in Bishnupur district.
The arrests were made on November 16, a day after the incident took place on November 15 under the jurisdiction of Moirang police station.
The accused have been identified as Angom Kishan (22), a resident of Zouveng Khuga Tampak currently staying at Phubala Relief Camp; Chitaranjan Chingakham (20), Takhellambam Ojit Singh (27) and Hidangmayum Johnson Sharma (26), all from Sunusiphai Mayai Leikai.
During the operation, police recovered the allegedly extorted money and seized a Maruti Swift Dzire car and four mobile phones in connection with the case.
Further investigation is underway.
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