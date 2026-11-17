Manipur Police have arrested four persons for allegedly extorting money from vehicles transporting vegetables near Ngangkhalawai Power Station in Bishnupur district.

The arrests were made on November 16, a day after the incident took place on November 15 under the jurisdiction of Moirang police station.

The accused have been identified as Angom Kishan (22), a resident of Zouveng Khuga Tampak currently staying at Phubala Relief Camp; Chitaranjan Chingakham (20), Takhellambam Ojit Singh (27) and Hidangmayum Johnson Sharma (26), all from Sunusiphai Mayai Leikai.

During the operation, police recovered the allegedly extorted money and seized a Maruti Swift Dzire car and four mobile phones in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway.