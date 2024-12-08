The Manipur Police, on the intervening night of December 6 and 7, arrested four persons in connection with poppy cultivation in Ukhrul district's Khamason range.

Acting on specific intelligence, the police launched an operation in the area after detection of about 30 acres of poppy plantation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Peimi Ramsak (27), Lightson Shimrah (49), Kapangkhui Khashim and Yatei SV (22).

Moreover, the police officials recovered one air gun and two knives.

Meanwhile, on December 7, a joint team of Manipur Police, the forest department and executive magistrate conducted a poppy destruction drive at Mao Pungdong under Mao-PS, destroying one acre of poppy plantation.

Later, the officials initiated further necessary action against the village chairman of the area.

In another operation, the security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts recovered one 7.62 mm sniper rifle, three pistols, one .303 bolt action rifle, five 36 hand grenades, five Stardyne 90 explosive, four electric detonators, two 9mm rounds, five 7.62mm rounds, five .22 rounds, four 7.65 rounds, three .303 rounds, three Arming rings, one rubber round, one miniflare cartridge, five anti-riot shells and one Baofeng Radio set from L. Jangnomphai, Kangpokpi District.