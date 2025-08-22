Manipur police arrest four with 1.12 kg heroin in Kakching district

Manipur Police recently arrested four individuals from Wabagai Lamkhai Thongkha area under Kakching Police Station, Kakching district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Thinmai Kaisidindou Liangmei (53) of Taban village, Tamenglong district; Dinthuibou Chawang (27), son of Maisi Chawang of Tabam village, Tamenglong; Lunghipuiliu (37) of Kawalong, Tamenglong; and Nanathongliu (42) of Makui, Kangpokpi district.

During the operation, police seized 91 soap cases containing heroin powder weighing approximately 1.12 kilograms, a Bolero vehicle, five mobile phones, and two Aadhaar cards from their possession.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway to trace the network behind the consignment.

Meanwhile, the cops have intensified their efforts to curb motor vehicle-related offences while also conducting security operations that led to the recovery of arms and ammunition in Bishnupur district.

On August 20, police detained a vehicle for violating traffic rules and removed tinted films from six others during routine checks. The following day, a total of 35 challans were issued to offenders, amounting to fines worth Rs 83,000.

In a separate operation on August 20, security forces carried out an extensive search in the Sunusiphai Patton area under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district. The operation led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle with a magazine, an SBBL, fifteen live rounds, twenty-three empty cartridges, a smoke grenade, a Baofeng radio set, six bulletproof jackets and four bulletproof helmets.

Officials said the seizures are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen law enforcement and maintain public safety in the state.