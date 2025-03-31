The Manipur police arrested four individuals involved in illegal poppy cultivation in Songjang village, located along the IT road in Kangpokpi district.

On March 29, the police personnel launched an operation marking a successful crackdown in illegal poppy cultivation across the state.

The arrested cultivators were identified as Janggoulen Kipgen (41); Letginlal Kipgen (41); Kamginlen Kipgen (25); and Thangminlen Kipgen (34).

The arrests were made in connection with a case registered at Kangpokpi police station regarding the illegal cultivation of poppy.

In another operation carried out in Tengnoupal district, the following items were recovered: heavy mortar launchers (country made), various IEDs, pistol with magazine, ammunition, gunpowder, helmet, BPJ harness.

Meanwhile, five metal IEDs and one plastic IED were destroyed in situ and remnants deposited at Tengnoupal police station.