Manipur police arrest four in separate drug busts, recover over 1 kg brown sugar
Manipur Police and security forces arrested four people in separate anti-narcotics operations in Imphal East and Thoubal. The seizures included about one kilogram and another 80 grams of suspected brown sugar, with legal proceedings under way.
- Joint team conducted anti-narcotics operations across Imphal East and Thoubal districts
- Wahidur Rahaman was caught from Minuthong under Porompat Police Station limits
- Investigators said the June 22 seizure involved nearly one kilogram contraband
Manipur police and security forces arrested four persons in separate anti-narcotics operations conducted in Imphal East and Thoubal districts over two days, recovering suspected brown sugar from their possession.
A joint operation on June 22 led to the arrest of Md. Wahidur Rahaman (35), a resident of Kwakta in Bishnupur district currently residing at Mantripukhri in Imphal East district. He was apprehended from the Minuthong area under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district. Security personnel seized approximately one kilogram of suspected brown sugar from him.
In another operation on June 23, Manipur Police arrested three residents of Lilong Sambrukhong in Thoubal district and recovered two soap cases containing approximately 80 grams of suspected brown sugar.
The arrested individuals were identified as Sureiya alias Naha (37), Md. Tamijuddin alias Sanatomba alias Nahatomba (33), and Md. Sarafuddin alias Mamei (31).
Police said further legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the seizures as investigations continue.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today