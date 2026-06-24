Manipur police arrest four in separate drug busts, recover over 1 kg brown sugar

Manipur police and security forces arrested four persons in separate anti-narcotics operations conducted in Imphal East and Thoubal districts over two days, recovering suspected brown sugar from their possession.

A joint operation on June 22 led to the arrest of Md. Wahidur Rahaman (35), a resident of Kwakta in Bishnupur district currently residing at Mantripukhri in Imphal East district. He was apprehended from the Minuthong area under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district. Security personnel seized approximately one kilogram of suspected brown sugar from him.

In another operation on June 23, Manipur Police arrested three residents of Lilong Sambrukhong in Thoubal district and recovered two soap cases containing approximately 80 grams of suspected brown sugar.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sureiya alias Naha (37), Md. Tamijuddin alias Sanatomba alias Nahatomba (33), and Md. Sarafuddin alias Mamei (31).

Police said further legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the seizures as investigations continue.