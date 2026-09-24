Manipur police arrest four in separate operations, seize gold, brown sugar and arms

Security forces in Manipur arrested four people in separate operations on September 23, including a woman allegedly linked to the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and seized foreign-origin gold, brown sugar and a cache of arms and ammunition.

A team of the Imphal West district police, acting on intelligence inputs corroborated by 33 Assam Rifles, conducted a search operation at a suspected hideout in Zone-III of Langol Game Village under Lamphel police station. The operation led to the arrest of 53-year-old Konthoujam Rita Devi, alias Maya, a resident of Yairipok Angtha Mamang Leikai in Imphal East.

Police alleged that Rita Devi was an active woman cadre of the RPF/PLA and was involved in recruiting new cadres for the organisation.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police intercepted a 22-year-old man, Md Shoaib Akhtar, at North AOC after receiving information about the illegal transportation of gold.

Police said four bars of foreign-origin gold weighing approximately 664 grams were recovered from Akhtar, a resident of Lilong Khunou in Thoubal district. He and the seized bullion were subsequently handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further legal action.

Meanwhile, a joint team of Patsoi police and the 164 Battalion of the Border Security Force intercepted a TVS NTORQ scooter at Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai under Singjamei police station following information about a suspected drug exchange.

The team detained 39-year-old Abdul Majid, a resident of Kiyamgei Muslim Takhok Makhan in Imphal East, and seized 1.015 kg of suspected brown sugar from his possession.

In another case, a Special Commando unit arrested 30-year-old Seram Banerjee Meitei in connection with a case involving firing at security personnel at Khonghampat. He was later handed over to Sekmai police station.

Police said a search conducted following his arrest led to the recovery of an AK rifle, two INSAS magazines, one 36 HE hand grenade and 71 live rounds of different calibres.

Further investigation into the case is underway. Manipur Police has also reported other arms recoveries from operations conducted across the state on September 23.