Manipur police arrest four in suspected brown sugar seizure, trace supplier to Assam

Four people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of 91 grams of suspected brown sugar during a checking operation at Mao Bazar along National Highway-2 in Manipur’s Senapati district, police said.

A joint team of Mao police station and the 16 Assam Rifles conducted frisking and checking in the area on October 16, arresting two men identified as Pusham Rosan, 40, of Hiyangthang Pallak in Imphal West district, and Md Arshad Alam, 25, of Irong Ichil Khulakpam in Thoubal district.

The team recovered seven soap cases containing 91 grams of suspected brown sugar and an i20 car from their possession.

During follow-up action on October 17, security personnel arrested two more men from Assam in connection with the consignment.

They were identified as Rahish Khan, 22, of Irong Chesaba Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district, who was allegedly the supplier, and Md Warish Khan, 25, from the same locality.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the contraband and identify any other persons involved in the alleged drug supply network.