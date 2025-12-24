Manipur police arrest four in twin operations, seize illegal arms and ammunition

Manipur Police and security forces intensified their crackdown on illegal arms and ammunition, arresting four individuals in separate operations across Imphal East district on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.



In the first operation, Manipur Police arrested two individuals from different locations under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district for possession of illegal arms and related items. The arrested persons have been identified as Thingujam Suresh Singh (40), also known as Bimol or Ibohanbi, a native of Sekmaijin Khunou in Kakching district and currently residing at Khurai Tongbram Leirak, and Moirangthem Dayamoi (39), a resident of Khurai Soibam Leikai in Imphal East district. Both were apprehended from their respective residences.



During the search, police recovered a .32 pistol along with a magazine loaded with a live round, a BAOFENG handheld wireless communication set with its charger, two mobile phones, and one Aadhaar card. The seized items indicate possible involvement in unlawful activities, and further investigation is underway.



In a separate but related operation on the same day, security forces arrested two alleged arms smugglers from Keibi Awang Leikai Yaibirel under Sagolmang Police Station, Imphal East district. The accused have been identified as Lisham Naoba Singh, also known as Leichin (38), a resident of Uyumpok Mamang Leikai under Sagolmang Police Station, and Laishram Chingkhei Meitei, also known as Thouba (23), a resident of Sugnu Tangjeng Bazar.



From their possession, security forces seized 110 rounds of 5.56×45 mm live ammunition along with two mobile phones. Authorities believe the ammunition was intended for illegal circulation, posing a serious threat to public safety.