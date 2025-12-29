Manipur police arrest four, including husband and mother-in-law, in woman’s murder case

Manipur Police arrested four people, including the husband and mother-in-law of a 27-year-old woman, in connection with her disappearance and subsequent murder in Imphal West district.

Manipur Police said those arrested are Khaidem Nareshor Singh (29), the husband of the deceased; Khaidem (O) Indira (47), her mother-in-law; Moirangthem Dhanajit Singh (28) of Langathel Laikhom Bazar; and Kananbala Devi alias Dhaneshwori (41) of Yairipok Wangkhem.

The case pertains to Khaidem (O) Chaoba Devi of Wangoi Mamang Khaidem, who was reported missing on December 26. Her body was found the following morning under suspicious circumstances inside the Ibudhou Pakhangba compound at Thiyam Leishangkhong under Wangoi in Imphal West district.

Family members alleged foul play soon after the body was recovered, accusing the husband and others of involvement in her death. The allegations sparked tension in the locality, with angry residents and relatives reportedly vandalising the husband’s house.

Police teams intervened to disperse the crowd and restore order. Officials said a detailed investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events leading to the woman’s death and to verify the allegations made by her family.