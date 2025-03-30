The Manipur police arrested four individuals, including three belonging to proscribed militant outfits in separate operations launched on March 28 and 29.

The police arrested one person, identified as Wahengbam Ajit Meetei, for selling SIM cards using the credentials of other individuals without their consent or knowledge. The SIM cards are suspected to have been sold to anti-social elements for various illegal activities, including extortion.

He is a resident of Leimakhong Chingmang, Imphal West district a/p Mandop Yumpham Relief Camp from Mandop Yumpham Relief Camp, Khurkhul.

From his possession, 22 BSNL 5G READY SIM cards, 51 Airtel 5G plus SIM cards, 44 Airtel 5G plus MNP SIM cards, a mobile handset and an Aadhaar card were seized.

In another operation, security forces arrested one active cadre of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK Pro), from Mandop Yumpham Relief Camp, Khurkhul. From the individual, identified as Ningthoujam Boboy Singh (37), of Leimakhong Prem Nagar, Imphal West district, one mobile phone and one Aadhaar card were seized.

The personnel also arrested one active member of Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), identified as Sanasam Sonamit Singh (27) of Sawombung Maning Leikai under Imphal East district from his residence.

Meanwhile, on March 28, the Manipur Police arrested one active member of KCP (City Meitei), identified as Sharungbam Thoiba Singh (43) of Wangoo Tera Mameiching, Kakching District from Wangoo Tera Mameiching area. He was involved in extortion activities from the general public of Kakching and Imphal West districts.