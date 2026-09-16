Manipur Police arrest four insurgent cadres in separate operations

Manipur Police and security forces arrested four insurgent cadres, including members of PRE-PAK, KYKL and RPF/PLA, in separate operations across the state on September 14 and 15.

A cadre of the PRE-PAK was arrested near Border Pillar 86 in Tengnoupal district on September 14. The operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and Tengnoupal Police based on inputs from 3 Assam Rifles, which were corroborated by district police. The arrested man was identified as 30-year-old Nongthongbam Manithoi alias Ningjaba, a resident of Awangpoksang Khullen in Imphal West district.

On September 15, a joint team of the CDO Kakching, 43 Assam Rifles and 46 Assam Rifles arrested an active KYKL cadre from his locality in Hiyanglam under Hiyanglam Police Station. The accused was identified as 27-year-old Elangbam Langam Singh of Hiyanglam Warakhong Manung in Kakching district.

In a separate operation the same day, a combined team of CDO-Imphal West and CDO-Thoubal arrested a suspected RPF/PLA member from a rented house near Langjing CRPF Gate No. 1. The operation was conducted in the Langjing area under Patsoi Police Station based on information corroborated with 33 Assam Rifles. The arrested man was identified as 22-year-old Tokpam Tyson Meetei of Naharup Awang Leikai in Imphal East district.

The CDO-Bishnupur also arrested a suspected KYKL cadre accused of extortion on September 15. The man, identified as 43-year-old Pukhrambam Joychandra Singh of Wangoo Sabal Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district, was apprehended from Kumbi Terakhong.

Manipur Police also arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a Honda Activa theft case registered at City Police Station.

A team of Lilong Police Station arrested Md Sohel Alam, son of late Md Hibjur Rahaman of Lilong Haoreibi Turel Ahanbi, from the Turel Ahanbi Dam Mathak area on September 15.

Police said Alam was involved in the theft case involving the Honda Activa. The stolen two-wheeler had already been recovered by the police.