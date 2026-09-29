Manipur Police arrest four insurgent cadres in separate operations

Security forces and district police teams arrested four alleged active members of different insurgent groups in separate operations across Manipur on September 28, according to police.

A joint team of the Imphal East Chief District Police Officer (CDO) and security forces arrested 23-year-old Waikhom Hero Meetei, alias Ibomcha, an alleged active member of the KCP (Nongdrenkhomba), from Sanjenbam Khunou.

Police said Meetei was allegedly involved, along with other members of the outfit, in the abduction of a woman from her residence at Top Awang Leikai. He was handed over to Lamlai police station for further legal proceedings.

In another operation, the CDO-Bishnupur team arrested 55-year-old Md Islaouddin, alias Ibosana, from Lilong Tairen Makhong. Islaouddin, a resident of Lilong Mairen Khun, was allegedly involved in recruiting new cadres for the proscribed group NRFM, police said.

Meanwhile, a Special CDO Unit team from Khabeisoi arrested 24-year-old Waikhom Sena, an alleged active member of NRFM, from his residence at Luwangsangbam Mamang Leikai in Imphal East.

According to police, Sena was allegedly involved in drafting and publishing articles and press releases on behalf of NRFM for social media platforms and newspapers. He was also allegedly involved in unauthorised financial transactions.

Police said Sena is the president of the Manipur Student Federation (MSF), Imphal East.

A search of his residence led to the recovery of Rs 2.67 lakh in cash, allegedly extorted money, and an Apple MacBook which police said was used to draft articles and press releases for the organisation.

Separately, a CDO-Imphal West team conducted a search operation in the Kangmong Maisnam Maning Leikai area under Nambol police station and arrested 24-year-old Khumbongmayum Ranjan Singh, alias KK, an alleged active member of KCP (PWG).

Police identified Singh as a resident of Moidangpok Khunou Mayai Leikai in Imphal West.