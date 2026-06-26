Manipur police arrest four insurgent operatives in separate operations

Manipur police arrested four alleged insurgent operatives linked to different banned outfits in separate operations across the state on June 24 and 25, officials said.

Among those arrested was an alleged extortionist associated with SOREPA, identified as Shamjetshabam Kokfai Meitei (26), a resident of Kakching Khunou Umathel Mathak Leikai in Kakching district. He was apprehended from his locality on June 25.

On the same day, security forces also arrested an alleged active cadre of KYKL, identified as Konsam Oken Meitei alias Maijao alias Malemnganba alias Bode (36), from Wangjing Sabal Leikai under Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal district. He is a resident of Heirok Part-III, Kabo Leikai in Thoubal district.

A day earlier, on June 24, an alleged recruiter of PREPAK (PRO), Wangkheirakpam Romeo Meitei alias Baruni alias Koubru (45), was arrested from Top Makha Leikai near Shagolsem Pukhri under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district.

Security forces also arrested an alleged cadre of NRFM, identified as RK Bothoi alias Amit alias Sinthangamba (30), from Yairipok Kakmayai Lamkhai under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal district. A .32 pistol along with a magazine loaded with three live rounds was recovered from his possession, officials said.