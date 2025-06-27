Manipur police arrest four insurgents, arms dealer in separate operations

Security forces have arrested four suspected insurgents and one arms dealer in coordinated operations across Manipur's Imphal West, Imphal East, and Thoubal districts over two days, officials said on Friday.

The most significant arrest came on Thursday when police detained Md. Helan, 25, from Thoubal district, who allegedly terrorised residents in the Mayang Imphal area using firearms. Police recovered a .32 caliber pistol with four rounds of ammunition, a dummy weapon with fake magazine, and other items from his possession near Wednesday Market.

In simultaneous anti-insurgency operations, security forces arrested three active cadres from different banned outfits. Shandham Romen Singh, 37, identified as a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), was detained from Wangoi area in Imphal West district. Authorities said he had been extorting money from civilians in valley areas through threats and intimidation.

The same day, forces apprehended Loukrakpam Premi Devi, 43, an alleged RPF/PLA operative, from the Singjamei area. Police said she had been demanding money from officials at the Lamphel Deputy Commissioner's office and courier services across Imphal.

On Wednesday, security personnel arrested Thangjam Puremba Singh, 26, suspected to be associated with PREPAK(PRO), from his residence in Imphal East district's Porompat area.

All arrests were made without resistance, and mobile phones along with identity documents were seized from each suspect. The operations reflect ongoing efforts by security forces to crack down on insurgent activities and illegal arms possession in the northeastern state.

Police have registered separate cases and launched investigations into the suspected criminal networks operating in the region.