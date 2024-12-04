The Manipur police has arrested four members of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) from Kakching district.

The individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in extortion and possession of illegal arms, according to an official statement on December 4.

The four were apprehended from Lamkhai area of Kakching district on Monday, it said.



The individuals have been identified as Sandham Premkumar Singh @ Leikai (45); Saikhom Sidan Singh (33); Nongmaithem Haridash Singh (56); Khundogbam Tomba Singh (40), all residents of Kakching Lamkhai, Kakching district.

"They were involved in extortion and illegal possession of arms," the statement said, adding that one 7.26x25 mm M20 pistol with magazine, ammunition, five mobile phones, demand letter of KCP(PWG) and 80 blank tax receipts of KCP(PWG) were seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has decided to again operate inter-district public vehicles under tight security from Imphal to hill districts from Wednesday amid a lull in ethnic violence in the state, according to an official order.



This will be the administration’s second attempt to resume public transport service in 19 months in the state which has been witnessing clashes between Imphal valley-based Meitei communities and Kukis who are based in hill districts.