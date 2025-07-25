Manipur police arrest four KCP (PWG) cadres in Kakching

Manipur police arrested four members of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) on July 23, during an operation in Wabagai area under Kakching Police Station in Manipur’s Kakching district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Laishram Nanao Singh (41) of Wabagai Mairengbam Leikai, Mayengbam Shanjit Singh (51) and Khaidem Rajesh Singh (45), both from Wabagai Tera Urak, and Laishram Ranjit Meitei (51) of Yurembam Awang Leikai, Imphal West district.

A .32 pistol, four mobile phones, and a COMET 10x50 DPSI binocular were recovered from the group’s possession, according to officials. Authorities suspect the individuals were involved in coordinating underground activities in the region.

Search operations remain ongoing in several fringe and sensitive areas across the state. On July 24, a separate operation in the Siden area under Churachandpur Police Station led to the discovery of a cache of arms and explosives.

Recovered items include one .22 rifle (without magazine), one 9mm carbine with magazine, one 9mm pistol with magazine, six SB rifles, one 12-bore rifle, one single-barrel bolt-action rifle, a modified long-range mortar (Pompi), three live Pompi bombs, two Baofeng handsets, one smoke grenade, and assorted ammunition.

Security officials stated that intensified operations are part of efforts to curb militant activity and safeguard vulnerable communities in the region.