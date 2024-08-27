Manipur Police arrest four KCP PWG cadres in major security sweep
Cadres who were arrested are Khundrakpam Rojit Singh, aged 28 years; Thokchom Sornu Singh, aged 23 years; Khoirakpam Abhinash Singh, aged 21 years; and Khundrakpam Victoria Devi, aged 26 years. The reported crime of these cadres is extortion in the area of Nambol.
In Manipur, the police arrested four cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party - People's War Group, in the Nambol area of the Bishnupur District. Cadres who were arrested are Khundrakpam Rojit Singh, aged 28 years; Thokchom Sornu Singh, aged 23 years; Khoirakpam Abhinash Singh, aged 21 years; and Khundrakpam Victoria Devi, aged 26 years. The reported crime of these cadres is extortion in the area of Nambol.
The police recovered a pistol with a live round, four mobile phones, one vehicle and Rs. 900 in cash from their possession. The arrests were part of a massive crackdown against insurgent-related crimes and extortion in the region.
As part of the connected operation, security forces conducted extensive searches and area domination in hill and valley districts of Manipur. A total of 120 vehicles along NH-37 and 51 vehicles along NH-2 were escorted to ensure safe transportation of essential goods with tight security arrangements. Notably, a total of 104 checkposts were conducted across various districts in which 170 detainees were detained for violations.
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