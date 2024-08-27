In Manipur, the police arrested four cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party - People's War Group, in the Nambol area of the Bishnupur District. Cadres who were arrested are Khundrakpam Rojit Singh, aged 28 years; Thokchom Sornu Singh, aged 23 years; Khoirakpam Abhinash Singh, aged 21 years; and Khundrakpam Victoria Devi, aged 26 years. The reported crime of these cadres is extortion in the area of Nambol.

The police recovered a pistol with a live round, four mobile phones, one vehicle and Rs. 900 in cash from their possession. The arrests were part of a massive crackdown against insurgent-related crimes and extortion in the region.

As part of the connected operation, security forces conducted extensive searches and area domination in hill and valley districts of Manipur. A total of 120 vehicles along NH-37 and 51 vehicles along NH-2 were escorted to ensure safe transportation of essential goods with tight security arrangements. Notably, a total of 104 checkposts were conducted across various districts in which 170 detainees were detained for violations.