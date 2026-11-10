Four active cadres of the proscribed outfits KYKL and PREPAK were arrested during a joint operation by Chandel District Police and the 43 Assam Rifles in Manipur's Chandel district on November 10.

The arrests were made based on intelligence inputs from the general areas near Border Pillars 48 and 50, close to the India-Myanmar border.

The arrested cadres have been identified as Kangujam Amit alias Chumthang, 23, of Leimapokpam Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district, and Khonthoujam Diren Meitei alias Khanganba, 31, of Takyel Kolom Leikai in Imphal West district. Both are alleged to be associated with KYKL.

The other two arrested persons are Leimapokpam Binanta Singh alias Meitei Ngakpa, 18, of Zou Veng in Churachandpur district, and Pebam Sanathoi Singh alias Thoujal, 18, of Thoubal Houkha Maning Leikai in Thoubal district. Both are associated with PREPAK.

The four arrested persons were subsequently handed over to Chakpikarong Police Station for further legal proceedings.