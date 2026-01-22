Manipur police arrest four militant cadres in extortion crackdown

Targeted intelligence-led combing, cordon and search operations have led to the arrest of four active militant cadres linked to extortion and other criminal activities across Manipur, security officials said on January 21.

Among those arrested was Senjam Premjit Singh (38), an active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba), picked up from Langthabal Khunou Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district. Security personnel recovered a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

On the same day, a woman cadre of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur, identified as Chingakham (Ningol) Ningthoujam (O) Rebika Devi (43), was arrested from her present residence at New Lambulane Lane-III under Porompat police station in Imphal East district. She is originally from the Churachandpur district. A mobile phone was seized during the operation.

Another woman cadre, Nongthombam Abesana Devi alias Machan (21), associated with Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL), was arrested from her residence in Huikap Makha Leikai under Andro police station, Imphal East district. A mobile phone was recovered from her.

Security forces also arrested Bungcha Thoudam alias Khamba (30), an active cadre of People’s Liberation Army (Manipur) / Revolutionary People’s Front, from Singjamei Makha Khongnang Pheidekpi in Imphal West district. A mobile phone was seized from his residence.

Officials said the ongoing operations are part of a wider push to dismantle extortion networks and curb militant-linked criminal activity in the state.