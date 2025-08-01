Manipur police arrest four militants in coordinated crackdown

Security forces in Manipur have arrested four insurgents in separate operations over two days, including a self-proclaimed army chief and two cadres involved in extortion activities.

The most significant arrest occurred on July 31 when authorities detained Moirangthem Biramani Meitei, who claims to be the army chief of KCP (Nongdrenkhomba). The 46-year-old suspect was apprehended at Phubala Patton area in Bishnupur district, where he had been residing in a hut dweller settlement. Police recovered a mobile phone and SIM card from his possession.

In a separate operation the same day, Manipur Police arrested Telem Naoba Singh, an active member of PREPAK (PRO). The 29-year-old was detained at Khurai Chairenthong in Imphal East district, with officers seizing his mobile phone during the arrest.

The most substantial haul came during an operation on July 30, when security forces arrested two KYKL cadres involved in extortion activities targeting civilians in Thoubal district. Keisham Wilson Singh, 18, and Thokchom Sanathoi Meitei, 22, were detained at the Salungpham Bazar area.

The arrest of the KYKL operatives yielded significant weapons and evidence, including a 9mm pistol with magazine, a hand grenade, three live rounds, cash worth Rs 5,000, and two mobile phones with SIM cards. Police confirmed both suspects were actively involved in demanding money from local residents.

All suspects remain in custody as investigations continue into their alleged activities and possible connections to broader insurgent operations in the region.