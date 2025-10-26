Manipur police arrest four militants in coordinated Thoubal and Imphal operations

Manipur police carried out a series of successful operations across Thoubal and Imphal districts on October 25, leading to the arrest of four active insurgent cadres linked to proscribed outfits PREPAK (Pro), KCP (Taibang Nganba) and KYKL.

In Thoubal district, two PREPAK (Pro) members were apprehended from separate locations. Rajkumar Navy Meitei, 32, of Wangjing Hodamba, was arrested from Wangjing Bazar, while Thongam Ronaldo Singh, 27, of Lilong Arapti in Imphal East, was detained from Lilong Bazar. Both were reportedly involved in extortion activities in and around the Wangjing area. A 36 HE hand grenade and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

In a separate operation near JNIMS, Porompat Ayangpalli Road in Imphal East district, security personnel arrested Huyam Rameshwor Singh, alias Yaima or Tayai, 67, a member of KCP (Taibang Nganba). A mobile phone was seized from him during the operation.

Another arrest was made in Singjamei, Imphal West district, where a KYKL operative identified as Hemarjit Leishangthem, alias Lalu, 31, was detained from his residence at Leishangthem Leikai. Security forces recovered a mobile handset, an Aadhaar card and an Airtel Airfiber device from the location.

Authorities stated that the arrests mark a significant step in curbing extortion and insurgent-related activities in the region. Further investigations are underway.