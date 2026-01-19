Manipur police arrest four militants in Imphal East, seize mobile phones

Manipur security forces cracked down on militant activity in Imphal East district over two days, arresting five individuals linked to banned outfits for recruitment and extortion, officials said.

On January 18, two active cadres of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) were arrested from the New Checkon area under Porompat police station.

The arrested men were identified as Phamdom Mangalsana Singh alias Chingsanglakpa (34) of Phumlou Awang Leikai and Moirangthem Nepolian Meitei alias Chingkhei (26) of Ngangkha Lawai Maning Leikai. According to officials, the duo was involved in recruiting new cadres for the outfit. Two mobile handsets were seized from their possession.

The same day, security personnel arrested an alleged extortionist linked to the United National Liberation Front (UNLF). The accused, Ningthoujam Sanathoi Singh (26) of Yourabung Khunou Ward IV under Lamlai police station, was picked up from his residence. A mobile phone was recovered during the operation.

A day earlier, on January 17, an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP–Noyon faction) was arrested from his locality in Keirao Wangkhem Maning Leikai under Irilbung police station. The individual was identified as Puthem Iton Meitei alias Tomba (33). A mobile phone was seized from him.

Officials said investigations are underway to ascertain the wider network and possible links connected to the arrested cadres.