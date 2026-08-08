Manipur Police arrest four militants in Kakching, Imphal East and Thoubal

Security forces arrested three active cadres of banned militant outfits in separate operations across Manipur, police said.

Two active cadres of the State Revolutionary Organisation of People’s Army (SOREPA) were arrested from their locality in Kakching district on August 7.

The arrested men were identified as Mayanglambam Nimaichand alias Panganba Meitei, 25, and Mayanglambam Khoiraba alias Achouba Meitei, 27. Both are residents of Kakching Khunou Umathel Awang Leikai under Waikhong police station.

In another operation the same day, Manipur Police arrested an alleged SOREPA cadre involved in extortion from the Checkon area along Ayang Palli Road under Porompat police station in Imphal East district.

The accused was identified as Md Majahar Ali, 52, a resident of Khergao Makha Leikai in Imphal East. Police also seized the Activa DLX scooter, bearing registration number MN 06SX 6027, which he was riding at the time of his arrest.

Meanwhile, police arrested a self-styled private of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-PRO) during an operation in the Sapam general area of Thoubal district.

The arrested cadre was identified as Shagolsem David Singh of Sapam Mamang Leikai. The operation was carried out under Khongjom police station, police said.