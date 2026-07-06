Manipur Police arrest four militants in separate operations, recover arms cache

Manipur police arrested an alleged active cadre of the KCP (MFL) and three extortionists linked to the UNLF (Pambei) in separate operations across Manipur, while also recovering a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Kangpokpi district.

An alleged KCP (MFL) cadre, identified as Soram Manaoton Meitei alias Yening alias Udupa (32), a resident of Moreh Heinoumakhong Ward No. 7 in Tengnoupal district, who was reportedly staying at Zomi Villa in North AOC, Imphal, was arrested from the Andro area of Imphal East district on July 4. Security personnel seized a two-wheeler scooter and a mobile phone from his possession.

On the same day, security forces arrested three extortionists said to be active cadres of the UNLF (Pambei) from the Keikhu area under Porompat police station in Imphal East district. The arrested individuals were identified as Elangbam Tomba Singh (44) of Bamon Kampu Awang Leikai, currently residing at Naharup Huirem Leikai; Patrick Golmei (44) of Keikhu Mayai Leikai; and Athokpam Borish Singh (34) of Naharup Huirem Leikai.

During a separate operation on July 5, security forces recovered a cache of weapons and communication equipment from the Koubru hill range near Mangjol village under Gamnom Sapermeina police station in Kangpokpi district.

The recovered items included one 5.56 mm INSAS rifle with a magazine, 24 single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) guns, one double-barrel breech-loading (DBBL) gun, one country-made pistol, two pompis, one locally made hand grenade, 35 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, and two walkie-talkie sets.

Security forces said search and area domination operations are continuing in vulnerable areas as part of ongoing efforts to curb militant activities and recover illegal arms across the state.