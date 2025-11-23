Manipur police arrest four militants in statewide crackdown

Manipur police carried out a series of coordinated operations across the state, arresting several active cadres linked to proscribed outfits and recovering a significant cache of weapons and ammunition.

A major breakthrough came with the arrest of Yumnam Tomba Singh, 56, an active RPF/PLA cadre intercepted at the Kakching Police Station Gate checkpoint. Security personnel recovered a 7.62 LMG, a .303 LMG, an SLR rifle, 583 live rounds of assorted ammunition and a mobile phone. Officials described the recovery as one of the most substantial hauls in recent weeks.

On the same day, forces apprehended Oinam Bishorjit Singh, 28, alleged to be involved in extortion for the KCP (PWG), from his residence at Thiyam Leishangkhong Leirak, Imphal West. A mobile phone and Rs 34,000, believed to be extortion proceeds, were seized.

Another arrest followed in Imphal West when teams detained Konjengbam Chandrakumar Singh, 40, an active RPF/PLA cadre residing at Takyelpat Government Polytechnic Quarter Type-III. Officers recovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine, 13 live rounds and two mobile phones.

A day earlier, Central Forces nabbed an 18-year-old PREPAK (PRO) cadre, Konjenbam Sanathoi Singh, near Moreh Gate No. 2 under Tengnoupal district.

Separately, Manipur Police recovered a concealed .38 pistol with two live rounds from the Heirangoithong bridge area under Singjamei Police Station on November 22.

Authorities said intelligence-driven combing and search operations would continue as part of a sustained push against extortion networks and armed groups operating in the state.