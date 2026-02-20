Manipur police arrest four militants; major arms and explosives haul recovered

Manipur Police, along with security forces, arrested three militants linked to proscribed outfits in coordinated operations across Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, while a separate search in Kakching district led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition and explosives.

Officials said the action was aimed at disrupting extortion networks and preventing the movement of illegal weapons.

Two militants identified as active cadres of the RPF/PLA were arrested from different locations on February 19. Thounaojam Prempatra Singh alias Luwang alias Prem (31), a resident of Khurai Thangjam Leikai, was arrested from Singjamei Chinga Makha under the Singjamei police station in Imphal West district. Tharoijam Tony Singh (32), of Khurai Thoudam Leikai, was apprehended from the Porompat area in Imphal East district.

Police stated that the following items were seized from their possession: 01 (one) 9 mm pistol with magazine, 04 (four) 9 mm live rounds, 1 (one) Honda Activa scooter, 02 (two) mobile phones, 01 (one) sling bag and 02 (two) wallets.

In another operation conducted the same day, security forces arrested a militant described as an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro). Ningthoujam Kennedy (41) alias Guli alias Angousana, a resident of Moirangkampu Mayai Leikai, was apprehended from Khewa Bazar under Porompat police station in Imphal East district. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized from him.

Separately, an active cadre of UPPK, Khoisnam Morendrajit Singh alias Kumar (42), a resident of Langjing Achouba Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district, was arrested from Malom Tulihal Makha Leikai under Nambol police station in Bishnupur district. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered from him.

Meanwhile, a search operation at Keirak Awang Loukon Chingol area under Kakching police station in Kakching district resulted in the recovery of a substantial quantity of arms and explosives.

The items recovered include 01 (one) Amogh Carbine with magazine, 02 (two) local made lathode guns, 02 (two) local made single barrels, 07 (seven) tear smoke shells, 03 (three) tube launching devices, 02 (two) .36 HE Grenade with two detonators, 10 (ten) rounds ammunition, 100 (one hundred) empty cases, 02 (two) IDL Explosives with two detonators, 02 (two) helmets, 01 (one) BP jacket and 02 (two) magazine pouches.