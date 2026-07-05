Manipur Police arrest four, seize 238.6 kg suspected ganja in Imphal East

A coordinated anti-narcotics operation in Manipur's Imphal East district led to the seizure of 238.6 kg of suspected ganja and the arrest of four people, police said on July 4.

The operation was carried out by a joint team comprising the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), Lamlai Police, personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and members of Youth Against Drugs and Alcohol Manipur (YADAM), following specific intelligence inputs.

Police intercepted a Mahindra Bolero pickup near Poloi Football Turf at Chingarel Tejpur under Lamlai Police Station after its occupant allegedly attempted to flee on noticing the security personnel. The driver was identified as Mataimei W. Shimray, a resident of Ukhrul district.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 16 packets containing approximately 209.7 kg of suspected ganja, including packaging. The contraband was seized and Shimray was arrested.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed details of the intended recipients of the consignment. Acting on the information, police arrested two 18-year-olds — Ngangbam Dinesh and Phuritshabam Yaiphaba Meitei — who had arrived at the location on a TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycle. The motorcycle was also seized.

Based on further disclosures, the police conducted another raid at Pungdongbam Makha Leikai, where they recovered an additional 28.9 kg of suspected ganja from the residence of Oinam Abung Meetei, 42. He was subsequently arrested.

Altogether, the operation resulted in the seizure of 238.6 kg of suspected ganja, a Mahindra Bolero pickup and a TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycle. All four accused, along with the seized contraband and vehicles, were handed over to Lamlai Police Station, where a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.