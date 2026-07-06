Manipur Police arrest four, seize 239 kg of ganja in Imphal East

Manipur police arrested four people from different locations under Lamlai Police Station in Manipur's Imphal East district on July 4 in a series of related operations that led to the seizure of around 239 kg of contraband ganja.

Among those arrested was Mataimei W. Shimray from Ukhrul district, who was apprehended while driving a Mahindra Bolero Pick-up (MN-01AA-5728). Two other accused, Ngangbam Dinesh (18) and Phuritshabam Yaiphaba Meitei (18), were arrested from Chingarel Tejpur along with a TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycle.

In a separate but related operation, security forces arrested Oinam Abung Meetei (42) from his residence at Pungdongbam Makha Leikai.

The seized contraband and the recovered vehicles have been taken into custody, while further investigation into the case is underway.