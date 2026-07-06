Manipur Police arrest four, seize 239 kg of ganja in Imphal East
Manipur Police arrested four people in related operations under Lamlai Police Station and seized around 239 kg of ganja. The action also led to the recovery of two vehicles, with further investigation under way.
- Operations were carried out across locations under Lamlai Police Station limits
- Mataimei W Shimray was caught while driving a Mahindra Bolero pick-up
- Two 18-year-olds were detained at Chingarel Tejpur with a motorcycle
Manipur police arrested four people from different locations under Lamlai Police Station in Manipur's Imphal East district on July 4 in a series of related operations that led to the seizure of around 239 kg of contraband ganja.
Among those arrested was Mataimei W. Shimray from Ukhrul district, who was apprehended while driving a Mahindra Bolero Pick-up (MN-01AA-5728). Two other accused, Ngangbam Dinesh (18) and Phuritshabam Yaiphaba Meitei (18), were arrested from Chingarel Tejpur along with a TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycle.
In a separate but related operation, security forces arrested Oinam Abung Meetei (42) from his residence at Pungdongbam Makha Leikai.
The seized contraband and the recovered vehicles have been taken into custody, while further investigation into the case is underway.
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