Manipur police arrest four UNLF (P) cadres, recover hijacked fish truck

Security forces on December 18, arrested four members of the UNLF (P) after foiling the hijacking of a truck carrying boxes of iced fish in Imphal West district.

The arrests followed an operation launched hours after the truck was hijacked from the Maharabi–Pheidinga stretch under Sekmai police station earlier the same day. The stolen vehicle, along with the entire consignment of iced fish, was recovered during the operation.

The arrested cadres have been identified as Borish Sagolsem (25) of Yairipok Laimanai in Imphal East district, Herojit Sharma (32) of Yairipok Bishnunaha Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district, Asem Amar Meitei (20) of Sabal Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district, and Md Salman Khan (35) of Yairipok Tulihal in Imphal East district.

Investigators also seized two tipper trucks allegedly used to transfer and transport the fish boxes from the hijacked vehicle. The drivers and a handyman associated with the seized vehicles were taken into custody.

They have been identified as Pukhrambam Mukhesh Singh (23) of Torbung Bangla in Bishnupur district, Waikhom Bijen Meitei (31) of Yairipok Nungaipokpi Mamang Leikai in Imphal East district, and Loukrakpam Shitaljit Singh (32) of Yairipok Nungeipokpi Mamang Leikai in Imphal East district.

Security officials said further investigation is under way to establish the full extent of the operation and possible links to other criminal activities in the area.