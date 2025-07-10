Manipur security forces tighten grip with multiple arrests, recovery of explosives, drugs

Security forces in Manipur have intensified operations across the state, leading to multiple arrests, seizures of narcotics, arms and ammunition, and vehicle-related crackdowns in recent days.

On July 9, two individuals were arrested at the Mao Gate police check post in Senapati district for trafficking contraband. Ajmir Sarif and Iliyas Ali Shah, both aged 19 and residents of Thoubal district, were found in possession of 18 packets of ganja weighing around 22 kilograms, valued at approximately Rs 2.18 lakh. A white Winger van (AS 23CC-1074), used for transportation, was also seized.

In another operation on July 9, a cadre of the proscribed KCP (PWG), identified as 38-year-old Shyamchand Singh from Senjam Khunou, was arrested from the Lamphel Super Market area in Imphal West. He was allegedly involved in extortion activities in the Bishnupur and Thoubal districts.

Later the same day, a joint team of Manipur Police and CRPF intercepted a four-wheeler at Tupul bridge and recovered 196 soap cases containing suspected heroin or brown sugar, weighing 2.193 kg (excluding packaging). Two men — Ginminlen Haokip from Kangpokpi and Holminlen Khongsai from Chandel — were taken into custody. Investigation is ongoing.

In continuing counter-insurgency operations, search teams recovered arms and explosives from multiple locations. From an area between Dopkon and Nganukon villages in Bishnupur district, forces seized a .303 LMG, two single barrel guns, an empty .303 magazine, seven live cartridges of 12 bore, and four IEDs weighing approximately 3.9 kg.

Another cache, recovered from the Uyungmakhong area under Moirang Police Station, included an AK-56 rifle with an empty magazine, a .303 rifle with a magazine, one double-barrel gun (DBBL), ten live .303 rounds, and ten 7.62 mm rounds.

Efforts to curb motor vehicle-related crimes also gained momentum. On July 9, police raided the residence of a known vehicle lifter, Md. Hefajuddin alias Boboy (27), at Santhel Awang Leikai under Mayang Imphal PS. Although he managed to flee, a stolen blue Honda Activa 6G (MN 06SF-9963), taken from Imphal East on July 5, was recovered. The vehicle’s rightful owner has been identified and formal handover procedures have begun. Police are continuing efforts to apprehend Hefajuddin.

The crackdown on traffic violations also continued. On July 9, police issued 14 challans to vehicle offenders, collecting fines totalling Rs 10,000. A day earlier, tinted films were removed from 13 vehicles as part of a special enforcement drive.