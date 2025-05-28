Security forces conducted successful anti-insurgency operations across Manipur over the past two days, arresting three active militants and recovering a significant arsenal of weapons and explosives.

The most notable arrest occurred on May 27 when forces apprehended Md. Ayub Khan, also known as Thoiba, a 28-year-old operative of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG). Khan was captured at Khonghampat Mantri Leikai in Imphal West District while allegedly running an extortion racket targeting fuel stations across the valley region.

A day earlier, security personnel arrested two PREPAK militants during a raid in Thoubal District. Shamjetsabam Ibomcha Meitei, 30, and Lamjingba Wahengbam, 23, were taken into custody at Leirongthel Pitra. The operation yielded substantial weaponry, including an SLR rifle, an INSAS rifle, and 17 rounds of live ammunition.

The arrests coincided with major weapons recovery operations that uncovered an alarming cache of military-grade equipment. Forces discovered multiple improvised explosive devices weighing between 4.5 to 12 kilograms in the Monghlam area near Thoubal Dam. The haul included high-powered rifles, dozens of ammunition rounds, and 30 meters of Cordtex explosive cord.

Additional weapons were recovered from Churachandpur District, including M-16 and INSAS rifles, along with locally manufactured firearms and grenades found in Torbung and Teijang villages.