Manipur security forces arrest militants, cyber criminals in intensified operations

Security forces and police in Manipur carried out a series of operations over the past two days, leading to the arrest of insurgent cadres and cyber criminals, alongside intensified action against traffic violators.

On September 6, a joint team apprehended a cadre of the KCP (PWG), identified as Hodam Bikram Singh alias Amuba alias Punshiba alias Tomthin (34) of Wangjing Awang Leikai, near Thoubal District Hospital. A Piaggio Vespa scooter, a mobile phone and a SIM card were seized from his possession.

On the same day, Manipur Police arrested an active member of the proscribed outfit PREPAK. The cadre, Sarungbam Boday Singh (37) of Haoreibi Awang Leikai under Wangoi police station in Imphal West district, was picked up from his residence. According to police, he had been extorting money from shops, business establishments and the general public in the valley. One mobile phone was recovered from him.

Earlier, on September 5, the Cyber Crime Police Station team arrested two individuals accused of running mule bank accounts for cyber fraud. The accused were identified as Kongkham Apu Singh (32) of Thoubal Athokpam Awang Leikai and Yengkhom (O) Rasheshwori Leima (39) of Thoubal Wangmataba Sorok Makha.

Police said the duo had lured others into opening bank accounts which were then used for transferring and layering fraudulent money in collusion with other cyber criminals.

Three mobile phones and other incriminating items were seized from them. Investigation is ongoing to track down others involved in the racket.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police have also stepped up their campaign against motor vehicle offences. On September 6, as many as 31 challans were issued to violators, collecting fines worth Rs 50,500. A day earlier, one vehicle was detained for traffic rule violations and tinted films were removed from three vehicles.