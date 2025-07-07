Security crackdown in Manipur: Five militants arrested, vehicles fined

Security forces in Manipur arrested five active insurgent cadres belonging to two banned outfits in separate operations on July 6, as part of the state’s intensified efforts to curb militant activities and maintain law and order.

In one operation, two active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) \[KCP (PWG)] were apprehended from Keibi Heikak Mapan Awang Leikai under Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East district. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sangomshumpham Musha Ahamed alias Ibobi (40) and Md. Farooque Shah (25), both residents of Khomidok in Imphal East. A Honda Dio scooter was seized from their possession.

The duo was reportedly involved in extorting money from the general public and was caught red-handed while attempting to collect extortion funds.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police arrested three active cadres of the banned People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from Keirao Khunou under Irilbung Police Station, also in Imphal East. One of the arrested, Laishram Vishan Meitei alias Bhojo alias Nongthon (28), hails from Lamphel Sana Keithel in Imphal West district. The other two apprehended are juveniles and have been dealt with as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

In addition to counter-insurgency measures, Manipur Police continued its crackdown on motor vehicle violations. On July 6, 45 challans were issued for various traffic offences, amounting to a total fine of Rs 83,500. A day earlier, tinted films were removed from 16 vehicles during a special drive.

Security forces have also maintained a high level of vigilance through sustained search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable zones across the state. As many as 111 checkpoints were set up across both hill and valley districts, leading to the detention of 16 individuals for verification and questioning.

The ongoing operations underscore the government’s commitment to ensuring security and public safety across Manipur.