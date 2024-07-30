Manipur police conducted multiple operations on July 29, resulting in the arrest of four insurgents and the rescue of an abducted individual.

Two members of the proscribed Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) were arrested in Imphal West District. The suspects, identified as Wahengbam Tombi Singh (47) and Thoudam Hemchandra Singh (42), were allegedly involved in extorting educational institutions and private businesses. Police recovered four mobile phones, a wallet, Rs 13,520 in cash, and a four-wheeler vehicle from their possession.

In a separate operation, two active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were arrested in the same district. Huiningshungbam Kenjen Singh (36) and Irom Mikoi Singh (47) were reportedly engaged in extortion activities targeting educational institutes in the Imphal area. Three mobile handsets, a wallet, an Aadhaar card, Rs 30,690 in cash, and a two-wheeler vehicle were seized during their arrest.

Security forces also rescued Mangminlal Kipgen (24), who had been abducted on July 28 after straying into fields in Bishnupur District. Authorities are verifying Kipgen's background and preparing to hand him to the appropriate agencies.

Further, search operations in vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts yielded a cache of weapons and ammunition. The seized items include five HE-36 hand grenades, an SLR magazine, a 40mm lathode shell, a detonator, three smoke shells, 26 live rounds, 52 empty cartridge cases, seven HD cartridges, and three unmarked fire-out cartridges. These were discovered near Pechi Chinglak Bridge in Thoubal district.