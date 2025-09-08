Eight, including militants arrested in Manipur; arms, drugs seized

Manipur police and security forces carried out a series of coordinated operations on September 7 that led to several arrests and significant recoveries across different districts of the state.

At Khabam Lamkhai under Heingang police station in Imphal East, police apprehended Pathan Azaman Khan of Khomidok Masjid Maning and Arjun Chingakham of Kongpal Khaidem Leikai. They were found with 47 packets of cannabis weighing around 50 kilograms packed in four suitcases. A mobile phone with SIM card was also seized.

Two active cadres of KCP (Apunba) were arrested from Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai under Singjamei police station in Imphal West. They were identified as Angom Silky Devi, 22, and Oinam Niranjit Singh alias Alex, 21, both allegedly involved in extortion and the recruitment of youths into the proscribed group. Two mobile phones were recovered from them.

Security forces also arrested four cadres of Valley Based Insurgent Groups from the general area near Border Pillar 73 at Chongjang under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district. They were identified as Ch. Thoiba Singh, 20, of Sekmai linked to KCP-MFL; Pukhrambam Tondonba Singh, 19, of Bishnupur linked to UNLF-K; Kh. Thoithoiba Singh, 18, of Kakching linked to PLA; and Mayanglambam Borish Singh, 21, of Kakching Wairi also linked to PLA.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from Sekmai Pangantabi under Sekmai police station in Imphal West. The seizure included an SLR rifle with magazine, a modified .303 rifle with magazine, four single-barrel rifles, a revolver, a .22 pistol with magazine, two improvised explosive devices, assorted ammunition, bulletproof vests, cartridges, communication sets and bags.

On September 6, Manipur Police also continued its drive against traffic violations by removing tinted films from 13 vehicles.

Authorities said the series of operations reflect the ongoing efforts of security forces to tackle narcotics, insurgency activities and the circulation of illegal arms in the state.