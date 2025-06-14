Manipur Police, in a series of operations, have apprehended several cadres belonging to various insurgent groups across the state.

On June 13, law enforcement agencies arrested a cadre of the United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) and seized a .32 pistol along with a mobile phone. The arrest took place at Langmeidong Maning Leikai, Kakching District, highlighting ongoing extortion activities targeting schools in the Imphal area. These operations are part of a broader strategy to dismantle insurgent networks and restore peace in the region.

In Thoubal District, another operation led to the arrest of a cadre from the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Noyon) who was found with a two-wheeler, Rs. 9,000 in cash, and an Aadhaar card. The arrest occurred near Thoubal Melaground, underscoring the ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities throughout the district. Such actions are crucial in maintaining law and order and preventing further insurgent influence.

Simultaneously, security forces apprehended a cadre each from the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro) and PREPAK near Shangtong in Tengnoupal District. These arrests, part of a broader security operation, further demonstrate the coordinated efforts to dismantle insurgent networks in the region. The operations are not only aimed at capturing individuals but also at disrupting the operational capabilities of these groups.

In a separate operation, Yumkhaibam Roben Singh, a cadre of KCP (PWG), was arrested at Langol Game village in Imphal West District. The seizure included a mobile phone and SIM card, which are critical in tracing communication channels used by insurgent groups. This highlights the importance of technological tools in modern policing and intelligence gathering.

On June 12, law enforcement intercepted a Tata Truck carrying a significant quantity of methamphetamine drugs concealed in its roof ceiling. The operation took place at New Keithelmanbi Police Picket, leading to the arrest of the truck driver and the seizure of drugs valued at approximately Rs. 22 crore in the international market. The incident underscores the challenge of drug trafficking in the region, which remains a significant concern for authorities.

Comprehensive search operations in fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts resulted in the recovery of improvised mortars, country-made guns, cartridges, and bulletproof jackets in Churachandpur District. These operations aim to establish control and deter insurgent activities, ensuring safety across the state. The recovered items indicate the level of threat posed by these groups and the necessity for continued vigilance.