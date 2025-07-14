Manipur cops crack down on militants, vehicle theft, and traffic violations

Manipur police made significant arrests over the weekend as part of its ongoing operations against insurgent activity, vehicle theft, and traffic violations across the state.

On July 13, an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL), Athokpam Sunil alias Langamba alias Lelin (43) of Imphal East, was arrested from Hapta Kangjeibung, Palace Compound. He was allegedly involved in extorting money from local businessmen.

On July 12, Thoubal Police arrested Singam Kabikanta Meitei (33), an active member of KCP (Apunba City Meitei), from Thoubal Kshetri Leikai Moirangpalli. He was reportedly extorting government employees. A red Honda Activa and a 36 HE hand grenade were recovered from him.

In another operation the same day, Khullakpam Ayajuddin alias Arish (40), a member of the UNLF (P), was apprehended from Mayang Imphal Bengoon Makha Leikai. He was involved in extortion activities in the Mayang Imphal area. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized during the arrest.

Police also arrested Sapam Mick Singh (27) from Imphal West for vehicle theft. A stolen Hyundai i20 car was recovered after his arrest.

As part of a sustained drive to curb traffic violations, police issued 79 challans on July 13, amounting to Rs 1.41 lakh in fines. On July 12, 22 vehicles were detained for offences such as lack of registration documents and missing number plates. Tinted films were also removed from 11 vehicles.

Security forces installed 111 checkpoints across various districts in both hill and valley regions. Four individuals were detained for verification during routine checks. Search operations and area domination efforts continue across vulnerable areas in the state.