Four KCP(PWG) militants arrested in Manipur for extortion; police intensify crackdown

Manipur police and security forces arrested four active militants of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), on July 8 for their involvement in extortion activities across multiple districts. The arrests were made during separate operations in Bishnupur and Imphal districts, as part of the state's ongoing crackdown on insurgency-related activities.

Two cadres — Laitonjam Ramakanta Meitei (34) of Imphal East and Thongam Herojit Singh (38) of Imphal West — were apprehended from Utlou area in Bishnupur while extorting money from locals and businesses in Nambol. Meitei, identified as a self-styled section commander of the group, reportedly leads over 15 cadres. Authorities are continuing efforts to trace and arrest the remaining operatives.

In a separate operation, Thoudam Santosh Singh alias Henthoiba (23) of Thoubal was arrested from Moirang Okshongbung, Bishnupur, for extorting money from educational institutions in Thoubal district. One mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized from his possession.

Another cadre, Potshangbam Jeet Meetei alias Norjit (55) of Imphal West, was arrested from Kekrupat, North AOC. He was allegedly involved in extorting and threatening civilians, including brick kiln owners and government employees. A mobile phone and a small amount of cash were recovered from him.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police continued its enforcement drives to curb motor vehicle violations. On July 8, a total of 59 challans were issued, amounting to Rs 1.31 lakh in fines. A day earlier, tinted films were removed from 14 vehicles during a special drive.

Security forces are also maintaining a high level of vigilance across the state. On July 8, a total of 111 checkpoints were set up across the hills and valley, resulting in the detention of 12 individuals. Safe passage of 235 vehicles carrying essential goods was ensured along NH-37, with strict security protocols in place at vulnerable and sensitive locations.