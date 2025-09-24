Manipur police arrest KCP cadre for threatening local businesses

Manipur police detained a 53-year-old member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party on September 23 for allegedly intimidating shopkeepers and obstructing government development programs in Imphal East district.

Kshetrimayum Brajamohon Singh, known by his alias Ingo, was arrested from his home in Nungoi Makha Leikai under Lamlai Police Station jurisdiction.

Authorities said Singh had been actively disrupting the implementation of government schemes in the area while threatening to force the closure of shops and other business establishments in Lamlai.

The arrest comes as part of ongoing efforts by Manipur police to crack down on insurgent activities that have been hampering economic growth and development initiatives in the region.

Local business owners had reportedly expressed concerns about the threats, which were affecting their daily operations and livelihood.

Police seized a mobile phone from Singh's possession during the arrest. The device is expected to provide crucial evidence about his network and activities within the outlawed organization.

The Kangleipak Communist Party remains a proscribed outfit under Indian law, with its members facing charges related to terrorism and anti-national activities. Lamlai Police Station has registered a case and launched further investigations into Singh's alleged activities and potential connections with other KCP operatives in the region.