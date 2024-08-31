Manipur Police arrested a cadre of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Taibanganba) faction from Lamphel, Imphal West District on August 30. The cadre identified as Laishom Sundar Singh, 38, was apprehended in connection with extortion activities in the region.

During the arrest, the security forces recovered two mobile handsets, one side bag, wallet containing Rs 36,320, and one four-wheeler vehicle from his possession.

In another development, security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises across fringe and vulnerable areas in the hill and valley districts of Manipur. The security forces recovered a big cache of arms and ammunition during these operations. One locally-made single-barrel gun, one country-made .22 P37 magazine, six "Pompi" guns, 15 rounds of live ammunition, three each of WP smoke grenades and tear smoke cells, three radio sets, two tube launchers and 37 fired cases were seized. A detonator and bamboo-made Pompi ammunition were recovered in the operation conducted at Changsang Hill in Imphal East.