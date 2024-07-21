Manipur Police arrested a cadre of the proscribed outfit KCP (TAIBANGNGANBA) from Tejpur Makha Leikai, Kakching District. The cadre, identified as Ningthoujam Ashakumar Meetei, also known as Abung, aged 33, was apprehended for his involvement in extortion activities targeting the public in Thoubal and Kakching districts.

During the arrest, the police recovered two mobile phones, Rs. 22,000 in cash, and four ATM cards from Ningthoujam's possession. The operation marks a critical step in the ongoing efforts to curb militant activities and ensure the safety and security of the local populace.