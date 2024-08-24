Manipur Police arrest KCP cadre involved in extortion, seize mobile handset
In a coordinated effort to curb insurgency and enhance security, the police conducted extensive search operations across hill and valley districts.
Manipur Police have apprehended a member of the proscribed outfit KCP(Nongdrenkhomba) in a significant operation today. Wangkhem Sunil Singh, aged 40, was arrested in connection with extortion activities in the Kakching area. During his arrest, authorities recovered a mobile handset from his possession.
In a coordinated effort to curb insurgency and enhance security, the police conducted extensive search operations across hill and valley districts. The operations led to the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons.
From Sekmai Parao, Sekmai Laipat, and Sekmai Thanga Leikai in Imphal West District, security forces confiscated:
- One country-made pistol with an empty magazine,
- Two hand grenades,
- One country-made rifle with an empty magazine.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today