Manipur Police have apprehended a member of the proscribed outfit KCP(Nongdrenkhomba) in a significant operation today. Wangkhem Sunil Singh, aged 40, was arrested in connection with extortion activities in the Kakching area. During his arrest, authorities recovered a mobile handset from his possession.

In a coordinated effort to curb insurgency and enhance security, the police conducted extensive search operations across hill and valley districts. The operations led to the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons.

From Sekmai Parao, Sekmai Laipat, and Sekmai Thanga Leikai in Imphal West District, security forces confiscated:

- One country-made pistol with an empty magazine,

- Two hand grenades,

- One country-made rifle with an empty magazine.