Manipur police arrest KCP cadre linked to explosion near Imphal airport

Security forces and the Manipur Police carried out a series of counter-insurgency operations across Manipur over the last two days, leading to the arrest of multiple active cadres linked to banned militant outfits, including the KCP, PREPAK and UKNA, officials said on May 7.

In one operation conducted on May 6, security personnel arrested an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PSC-Politburo Standing Committee), identified as Haobam Johnson Meitei alias Sanathoi alias Sagei, from his residence at Lamlongei Awang Leikai under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized during the operation.

In a separate raid, security forces arrested a woman cadre of the same outfit, identified as Salam Ongbi Konjengbam Karuna Devi alias Pipik, from Sagolband Meino Leirak under Imphal Police Station limits. Authorities recovered Rs 6.81 lakh in cash, a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from her possession.

Another operation led to the arrest of an active cadre of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-PRO), identified as Wangkhem Rohit Singh alias Angkhei, from Chingmeirong Maning Leikai in Imphal West district. Two mobile phones and Rs 1,400 in cash were seized from him.

Meanwhile, security forces intensified search and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across the state amid continuing concerns over militant activity and cross-border movement.

Officials said the movement of 319 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37 was successfully secured under heavy escort arrangements. Security convoys were deployed in sensitive stretches to ensure safe transportation of supplies.

A total of 114 naka and check points were also set up across various districts in both hill and valley regions as part of enhanced security measures.

In another major breakthrough, security forces arrested a self-styled S/S Lieutenant of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), identified as Seimenlal Haokip, from M Songgel village in Churachandpur district on May 5.

Subsequent searches in forested areas around S Kholen and Ukha Loikhai on May 6 led to the recovery of a cache of arms and explosives, including an AK-47 rifle, pistol, ammunition, hand grenades, four improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a radio set, a Maruti Gypsy vehicle and a smartphone.

In a separate development, Manipur Police arrested another active KCP (PSC) cadre identified as Laishram Ibomcha Meitei from Wangkhei Pukhrambam Leirak in Imphal East district.

Police said the accused was allegedly involved in the explosion that occurred near Imphal Airport on May 3. He has been remanded to 10 days of police custody for further investigation. A mobile phone and Aadhaar card were seized from him during the arrest.

Security agencies said operations against militant groups would continue across the state to prevent further violence and maintain law and order.