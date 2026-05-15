Manipur police arrest KCP cadre, recover ammunition after targeted shooting probe

A fresh arrest linked to an extortion-related firing incident has led Manipur Police to uncover what investigators describe as a coordinated attempt to intimidate residents and extract money through armed threats.

Police on May 13 arrested an active cadre of the proscribed KCP (Taibanganba) group, identified as Khongbantabam Chinglemba Meitei alias Nanao (35), from Yairipok Lamkhai in Thoubal district. He is a resident of Lamsang Lamdeng Khunou and Thoubal Awang Leikai. A mobile phone was seized during the operation.

The arrest comes days after a firing incident reported at a residential gate in Tangkham Awang Leikai under Heingang police station in Imphal East district on May 7. During spot inspection, investigators recovered five live 9 mm rounds, four empty cartridge cases and a fired projectile fragment from the site.

Police said the probe gathered momentum after the apprehension of a juvenile on May 11. A second accused, identified as Usham Roshan Singh alias Naobi (28) of Haraorou Awang Leikai in Imphal East district, was arrested a day later.

According to investigators, the accused and their associates allegedly carried out the firing to “create fear and threat” as part of an extortion attempt. Officials believe the incident was intended to intimidate local residents and pressure targets into paying money.

Security agencies have intensified operations against underground groups and extortion networks across the valley districts in recent months, with repeated crackdowns leading to arrests and seizure of arms and ammunition.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other accomplices involved in the case.