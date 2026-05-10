Manipur police arrest KCP cadre, recover arms and explosives in multiple operations

Security forces intensified counter-insurgency operations across Manipur on May 9, leading to the arrest of an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) and the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosive materials from several districts.

Police said Thiyam Inao Singh, 33, a resident of Kumbi Makha Leikai in Bishnupur district, was arrested from Langol Game Village Zone-II under Lamphel police station in Imphal West district. He was identified as an active member of the KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) faction.

Two No. 36 HE hand grenades with detonators, 15 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, a mobile phone, an Aadhaar card and an identity card were seized from his possession.

Separate combing operations were also carried out in the Lunghter hill range and Sinakeithei areas, where security personnel occupied seven bunkers allegedly used by armed miscreants.

In another operation at Mongjam village and adjoining foothill areas under Heingang police station in Imphal East district, forces recovered a single-barrel 12 bore gun, live ammunition of different calibres, bulletproof jackets, iron protective plates, helmets and a Baofeng wireless communication set with chargers.

Search operations conducted at Chingkhei Ching and nearby foothill areas under Porompat police station led to the seizure of two pistols along with magazines and 57 live rounds of ammunition.

Security personnel also recovered a 7.62 SLR rifle, a 9 mm SMG carbine, a Chinese hand grenade, M16 rifle magazines, live ammunition, a wireless set and a telescope from Awa Ching and adjoining foothill areas under the same police station.

The biggest recovery was made from the foothill area of Nongmaijing Chingkhong under Irilbung police station in Imphal East district. Forces seized an INSAS rifle, a .303 rifle, a .32 pistol, 11 hand grenades, mortar ammunition, detonators, IED components and nearly 13 kg of explosive materials.

Officials said the haul also included 195 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres, multiple LMG and rifle magazines, SLR components, explosive substances, a fitted IED control box and ammunition chargers.

Security agencies have continued search and area domination operations in vulnerable hill and valley districts amid ongoing efforts to curb militant activities and recover illegal arms.