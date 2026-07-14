Manipur Police arrest KCP cadre, recover arms and explosives in multiple operations

Manipur Police arrested an active KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) cadre and another person while recovering a large cache of arms, explosives and communication equipment during multiple operations across Imphal West, Imphal East and Churachandpur districts over the past three days.

The first arrest was made on July 12, when police apprehended Sagolshem Leishemba alias Ibungo (28) from Langjing Achouba in Imphal West district. Police identified him as an active cadre of the proscribed KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) outfit who was allegedly involved in extortion activities.

On July 14, police arrested Sanasam Ibocha alias Abocha Singh (42) from his residence at Uyumpok Mamang Leikai under Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East district. An AK-56 rifle, a .32 pistol with a magazine and 27 rounds of AK-56 live ammunition were seized during the operation.

During a search operation in the forest area near K. Thenjang village in Churachandpur district on the same day, police recovered an AK rifle with a magazine, a pistol, two single-barrel guns, two country-made pistols, an air gun, one RPG round, a hand grenade, five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), an explosive block, three pump-action guns, four Motorola hand-held radio sets with two chargers, four bulletproof jackets and 44 empty cartridge cases.

In another search operation in the forest area of Gothol village under Churachandpur Police Station, police recovered an INSAS rifle with a magazine, a locally made single-barrel firearm, five locally made hand grenades, 25 empty cartridges, nine live rounds, a pair of binoculars, two 9 mm magazines, three Baofeng hand-held radio sets, and military gear, including chest pouches and helmets.

Further investigation into the cases is underway.