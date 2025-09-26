Manipur police arrest KCP cadre, seize cache of arms and uniforms in Thoubal

Security forces arrested an active member of the proscribed KCP (PWG) during a counter-insurgency operation in Imphal East on September 25. The cadre, identified as Md. Tajuddin Shah alias Baboy (37) from Kshetri Awang Leikai, was apprehended from Khurai Chairen Thong under Heingang police station. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

On the same day, security teams recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition, and combat gear during a search in the foothills of Salungpham Mamang Leikai near Ringpam village, Thoubal district.

The haul included a 7.62 SLR rifle with magazine, a carbine with magazine, a rifle, two single-bore action rifles, an SBBL PAG, two Chinese-made hand grenades, a locally-made explosive, and several live rounds of different calibres.

Security forces also seized 10 bulletproof jackets, 40 camouflage pants, 32 shirts, 17 caps, six magazine pouches, 21 belts, 13 pairs of boots, a backpack, a helmet, two handheld radio sets with chargers, a tear smoke shell, an INSAS magazine, and insignia bearing the name and badge of PLA.

Officials said search operations and area domination exercises are continuing in vulnerable and fringe areas across multiple districts to counter insurgent activities and prevent militant regrouping.